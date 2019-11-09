UNLV falls 60-56 in OT to Kansas State
Xavier Sneed’s 12-footer with 28.9 seconds left in overtime put Kansas State up for good, and the Wildcats went on to beat UNLV 60-56 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Amauri Hardy led UNLV (1-1) with 27 points. Elijah Mitrou-Long was the only other Rebel to score in double figures, finishing with 10.
Sneed led Kansas State (2-0) with 19 points.
