UNLV Basketball

UNLV falls 60-56 in OT to Kansas State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2019 - 3:21 pm
 

Xavier Sneed’s 12-footer with 28.9 seconds left in overtime put Kansas State up for good, and the Wildcats went on to beat UNLV 60-56 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Amauri Hardy led UNLV (1-1) with 27 points. Elijah Mitrou-Long was the only other Rebel to score in double figures, finishing with 10.

Sneed led Kansas State (2-0) with 19 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

