UNLV falls 60-56 in OT to Kansas State

Xavier Sneed’s 12-footer with 28.9 seconds left in overtime put Kansas State up for good, and the Wildcats went on to beat UNLV 60-56 on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) slashes to the rim past Kansas State Wildcats forward Montavious Murphy (23) in the first half on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Xavier Sneed’s 12-footer with 28.9 seconds left in overtime put Kansas State up for good, and the Wildcats went on to beat UNLV 60-56 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Amauri Hardy led UNLV (1-1) with 27 points. Elijah Mitrou-Long was the only other Rebel to score in double figures, finishing with 10.

Sneed led Kansas State (2-0) with 19 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.