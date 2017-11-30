UNLV falls at Northern Iowa in OT for first loss

Bennett Koch and Klint Carlson combined for 53 points to lead Northern Iowa to a 77-68 overtime victory over UNLV on Wednesday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Bennett Koch and Klint Carlson combined for 53 points to lead Northern Iowa to a 77-68 overtime victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

It was the first defeat of the season for the Rebels (6-1).

Kris Clyburn led UNLV with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Shakur Juiston finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Jovan Mooring scored 10 but shot 3 of 17.

Koch led Northern Iowa (6-2) with 30 points, and Carlson scored 23.

UNLV next plays Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

