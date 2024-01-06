UNLV falls in Mountain West opener, loses veteran forward to injury

The UNLV men’s basketball team fell behind early on the road against San Diego State and wasn’t able to climb back into the game Saturday in San Diego.

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) hands the ball to guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

An early deficit proved too much to overcome as the UNLV men’s basketball team lost its Mountain West opener 72-61 against San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez each scored 13 points to lead the Rebels (7-6, 0-1 Mountain West), but fifth-year forward Jalen Hill departed in the first half and did not return after falling while contesting a layup.

The Aztecs improved to 13-2, 2-0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

