UNLV Basketball

UNLV falls in Mountain West opener, loses veteran forward to injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 3:25 pm
 
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) hands the ball to guard Lamont Butler (5) during the ...
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) hands the ball to guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

An early deficit proved too much to overcome as the UNLV men’s basketball team lost its Mountain West opener 72-61 against San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez each scored 13 points to lead the Rebels (7-6, 0-1 Mountain West), but fifth-year forward Jalen Hill departed in the first half and did not return after falling while contesting a layup.

The Aztecs improved to 13-2, 2-0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

