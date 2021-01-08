UNLV falls to Colorado State in first game in a month

UNLV, playing for the first time in more than a month, lost to Colorado State 74-71 on Thursday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger

The game was the Rebels’ first since Dec. 5, after the program was shut down because of coronavirus issues. Coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for the virus.

Bryce Hamilton scored 23 points for UNLV.

The teams will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UNLV is 1-5 and 0-1 in the Mountain West. Colorado State is 7-2 and 4-1.

