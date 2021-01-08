51°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV falls to Colorado State in first game in a month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 7:01 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Montana State Bobcats duri ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

UNLV, playing for the first time in more than a month, lost to Colorado State 74-71 on Thursday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The game was the Rebels’ first since Dec. 5, after the program was shut down because of coronavirus issues. Coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for the virus.

Bryce Hamilton scored 23 points for UNLV.

The teams will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UNLV is 1-5 and 0-1 in the Mountain West. Colorado State is 7-2 and 4-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

