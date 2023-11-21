UNLV falls to Florida State at Sunshine Slam

UNLV came up just short in its first game at the Sunshine Slam, losing 83-75 to Florida State on Monday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Rebels (2-2).

Florida State is 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

