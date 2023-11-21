57°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV falls to Florida State at Sunshine Slam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2023 - 4:54 pm
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee during a game against Stetson at Thomas & ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV came up just short in its first game at the Sunshine Slam, losing 83-75 to Florida State on Monday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Rebels (2-2).

Florida State is 3-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

