UNLV falls to Florida State at Sunshine Slam
UNLV came up just short in its first game at the Sunshine Slam, losing 83-75 to Florida State on Monday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Rebels (2-2).
Florida State is 3-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
