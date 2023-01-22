UNLV falls to Fresno State, now tied for last in Mountain West
Defensive struggles re-emerged for UNLV in a loss Saturday at Fresno State. The Rebels are tied for last in the Mountain West after losing their fourth game in a row.
The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game Saturday, falling to Fresno State 76-63 Saturday at Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 15 points, and sophomore Keshon Gilbert added 11 points for the Rebels (12-7, 1-6 Mountain West), who are tied for last in the conference.
Fresno State improved to 7-11 (3-4).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
