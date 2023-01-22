47°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV falls to Fresno State, now tied for last in Mountain West

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2023 - 5:13 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger prepares for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Washington State Cougars in The Las Vegas Clash tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game Saturday, falling to Fresno State 76-63 Saturday at Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 15 points, and sophomore Keshon Gilbert added 11 points for the Rebels (12-7, 1-6 Mountain West), who are tied for last in the conference.

Fresno State improved to 7-11 (3-4).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

