UNLV falls to Maryland on first day of Players Era Festival

The Rebels led for much of the game, but shot just 36.7 percent from the field and gave up a late run to the Terrapins to drop the opener of the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) dunks the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Howie Fleming Jr. (3) grabs a rebound against Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) lays up the ball between Maryland Terrapins guards Andre Mills (7) and Darius Adams (1) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) shoots under pressure from Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) and guard David Coit (8) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) tries to shoot under pressure from Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Maryland Terrapins guard Myles Rice (2) and forward Elijah Saunders (13) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Howie Fleming Jr. (3) lays up the ball as Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) defends during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) dunks the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Ladji Dembele (1) drives to the basket past Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Walter Brown (22) drives to the basket past Maryland Terrapins forward Aleks Alston (24) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner argues a call by a referee during the first half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) blocks the shot of Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) drives to the basket against Maryland Terrapins center Collin Metcalf (45) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) blocks the shot of UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) lays up the ball past Maryland Terrapins forward Elijah Saunders (13) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrin Jones (6) blocks the shot of Maryland Terrapins forward Elijah Saunders (13) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV shot just 36.7 percent from the field and fell 74-67 to Maryland on the first day of action in the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Rebels (3-3) led much of the game until a 14-4 run by the Terrapins (5-1) midway through the second half that included Andre Mills and Myles Rice each hitting both a layup and a 3-pointer.

UNLV wouldn’t lead again as Maryland pulled away late.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 17 points. Kimani Hamilton added 11 before fouling out.

Pharrel Payne went 7-for-8 from the field and led all scorers with 20 points.

The Rebels will play No. 8 Alabama (3-2) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden. The Crimson Tide lost 95-85 to No. 12 Gonzaga on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

