UNLV falls to Maryland on first day of Players Era Festival
The Rebels led for much of the game, but shot just 36.7 percent from the field and gave up a late run to the Terrapins to drop the opener of the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
UNLV shot just 36.7 percent from the field and fell 74-67 to Maryland on the first day of action in the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The Rebels (3-3) led much of the game until a 14-4 run by the Terrapins (5-1) midway through the second half that included Andre Mills and Myles Rice each hitting both a layup and a 3-pointer.
UNLV wouldn’t lead again as Maryland pulled away late.
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 17 points. Kimani Hamilton added 11 before fouling out.
Pharrel Payne went 7-for-8 from the field and led all scorers with 20 points.
The Rebels will play No. 8 Alabama (3-2) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden. The Crimson Tide lost 95-85 to No. 12 Gonzaga on Monday.
