UNLV falls to San Diego State 94-77 in another rout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2019 - 7:22 pm
 

SAN DIEGO — UNLV went into Saturday’s game as the Mountain West’s hottest 3-point team, and the Rebels fired away and made their fair share of attempts.

It’s just that San Diego State owned the rest of the game.

The Aztecs led from the beginning and got another strong game from Jalen McDaniels, who had 30 points and 13 rebounds as well as an in-your-face 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to punctuate a 94-77 Aztecs victory.

It was another frustrating visit to Viejas Arena for UNLV (11-8, 5-2 MW), which lost here for the sixth straight time and the 10th in 11 trips.

San Diego State (11-8, 3-3) made sure the Rebels left frustrated again, though this wasn’t quite as bad as last season’s 38-point rout.

The schedule becomes even more difficult for the Rebels, who play No. 7 UNR on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

