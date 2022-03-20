67°F
UNLV fights hard but comes up short against Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2022 - 9:07 pm
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque talks with her team while watching them warm up with layups dur ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque talks with her team while watching them warm up with layups during practice for the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Arizona forward Sam Thomas yells after forcing a turnover on an inbound pass by UNLV center Des ...
Arizona forward Sam Thomas yells after forcing a turnover on an inbound pass by UNLV center Desi-Rae Young (23) during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) tries to steal the ball from UNLV forward Khayla Rooks (20) dur ...
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) tries to steal the ball from UNLV forward Khayla Rooks (20) during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) and UNLV forward Khayla Rooks (20) fall to the court after Thom ...
Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) and UNLV forward Khayla Rooks (20) fall to the court after Thomas tried to steal the ball during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
UNLV forward Khayla Rooks points upward after hitting a shot against Arizona during a first-rou ...
UNLV forward Khayla Rooks points upward after hitting a shot against Arizona during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) moves around UNLV center Desi-Rae Young (23) while looking for ...
Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) moves around UNLV center Desi-Rae Young (23) while looking for a shot during a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

TUCSON, Arizona — Sophomore Desi-Rae Young scored 16 points, but it was not enough as No. 13-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Arizona 72-67 Saturday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomore Nneka Obiazor added 13 points for the Lady Rebels (26-7).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

