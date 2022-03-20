UNLV fights hard but comes up short against Arizona
TUCSON, Arizona — Sophomore Desi-Rae Young scored 16 points, but it was not enough as No. 13-seeded UNLV lost to No. 4 Arizona 72-67 Saturday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sophomore Nneka Obiazor added 13 points for the Lady Rebels (26-7).
