UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant

UNLV is finalizing the hiring of former Texas Tech assistant basketball coach Barret Peery for the same position, sources tell the Review-Journal.

The agreement, one source said, should be done this week and would complete the men’s basketball 2022-23 coaching staff.

Peery, 51, was the associate head coach last year for the Red Raiders last year under Mark Adams after four years as Portland State’s head coach. Peery accumulated a 63-57 head coaching record with the Vikings from 2017 to 2021 and was also a head coach at the junior college level (181-29 record at College of Southern Idaho and Indiana Hills Community College).

Peery began his coaching career as an assistant at Southern Utah, and was an assistant at Snow College, Utah Valley and Portland State. Other stops include Utah, Arizona State and Santa Clara, where he was the associate head coach in 2016-17.

Former assistants Carlin Hartman and Tim Buckley accepted assistant coaching positions earlier this month at Florida and South Carolina, respectively. But UNLV coach Kevin Kruger hired John Cooper last week and Peery fills the other vacancy alongside Brandon Chappell, who is returning for his second season on the staff.

The Rebels finished 18-14 last year, Kruger’s first at the helm, and have added transfers Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss), Elijah Parquet (Colorado), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma) and Jackie Johnson (Duquesne).

Key departures include Bryce Hamilton (NBA draft), Donovan Williams (NBA draft) and Royce Hamm (exhuasted eligibility). But Williams is maintaining his eligibility and could return for his senior year.

