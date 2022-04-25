73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
UNLV Basketball

UNLV finalizing coaching staff with former Texas Tech assistant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2022 - 6:10 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2022 - 6:14 pm
Texas Tech assistant coach Barret Peery reacts to a play call during the second half of an NCAA ...
Texas Tech assistant coach Barret Peery reacts to a play call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Portland State head coach Barret Peery during the second half of an NCAA college basketball gam ...
Portland State head coach Barret Peery during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Portland State head coach Barret Peery in action during the first half of an NCAA college baske ...
Portland State head coach Barret Peery in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

UNLV is finalizing the hiring of former Texas Tech assistant basketball coach Barret Peery for the same position, sources tell the Review-Journal.

The agreement, one source said, should be done this week and would complete the men’s basketball 2022-23 coaching staff.

Peery, 51, was the associate head coach last year for the Red Raiders last year under Mark Adams after four years as Portland State’s head coach. Peery accumulated a 63-57 head coaching record with the Vikings from 2017 to 2021 and was also a head coach at the junior college level (181-29 record at College of Southern Idaho and Indiana Hills Community College).

Peery began his coaching career as an assistant at Southern Utah, and was an assistant at Snow College, Utah Valley and Portland State. Other stops include Utah, Arizona State and Santa Clara, where he was the associate head coach in 2016-17.

Former assistants Carlin Hartman and Tim Buckley accepted assistant coaching positions earlier this month at Florida and South Carolina, respectively. But UNLV coach Kevin Kruger hired John Cooper last week and Peery fills the other vacancy alongside Brandon Chappell, who is returning for his second season on the staff.

The Rebels finished 18-14 last year, Kruger’s first at the helm, and have added transfers Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss), Elijah Parquet (Colorado), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma) and Jackie Johnson (Duquesne).

Key departures include Bryce Hamilton (NBA draft), Donovan Williams (NBA draft) and Royce Hamm (exhuasted eligibility). But Williams is maintaining his eligibility and could return for his senior year.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Motel property on north Strip lists for $52M
Motel property on north Strip lists for $52M
2
LETTER: Let’s put the blame for school violence where it belongs
LETTER: Let’s put the blame for school violence where it belongs
3
Barry Manilow cancels again at Westgate Las Vegas
Barry Manilow cancels again at Westgate Las Vegas
4
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
Steve Wynn finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion, flips Florida house
5
Golden Knights goalie misses 2nd straight practice
Golden Knights goalie misses 2nd straight practice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Villanova coach Jay Wright celebrates after the NCAA men's college basketball tournament champi ...
Former UNLV coach Jay Wright retires
By Dan Gelston The Associated Press

Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova, the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career.