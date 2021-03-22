58°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV formally introduces Kevin Kruger as coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 10:01 am
 
Updated March 22, 2021 - 10:21 am
UNLV players Curtis Terry, left, and Kevin Kruger react to a call against BYU in the second ha ...
UNLV players Curtis Terry, left, and Kevin Kruger react to a call against BYU in the second half of their Mountain West Conference Championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, March 10, 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV is officially introducing Kevin Kruger as its new men’s basketball coach this morning.

(UNLV is experiencing audio difficulties with this morning’s press conference.)

Kruger, a former Rebels point guard, was an assistant coach the past two seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

