UNLV formally introduces Kevin Kruger as coach
Kevin Kruger, a former UNLV point guard and assistant coach the past two seasons, was officially introduced as the Rebels’ new men’s basketball coach.
Updated March 22, 2021 - 10:21 am
UNLV is officially introducing Kevin Kruger as its new men’s basketball coach this morning.
(UNLV is experiencing audio difficulties with this morning’s press conference.)
Kruger, a former Rebels point guard, was an assistant coach the past two seasons.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.