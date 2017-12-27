UNLV Basketball

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston earns MW player of week honor

The Associated Press
December 26, 2017 - 7:25 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2017 - 7:47 pm

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston has been named the Mountain West player of the week after averaging a double-double in a pair of victories over Mississippi Valley State and Northern Colorado.

The junior from Newark, New Jersey, scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Rebels defeated Northern Colorado 94-91 Friday in their final non-conference game of the season.

He had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the 95-63 win over Mississippi State last Wednesday to average 21 points and 11 rebounds over the two games.

Juiston shot 73.1 percent from the field (19-of-26) and added four assists and two steals for the week.

