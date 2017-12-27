UNLV forward Shakur Juiston earns MW player of week honor

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston has been named the Mountain West player of the week after averaging a double-double in a pair of victories over Mississippi Valley State and Northern Colorado.

Oral Roberts' Chris Miller (52) defends UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The junior from Newark, New Jersey, scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Rebels defeated Northern Colorado 94-91 Friday in their final non-conference game of the season.

He had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the 95-63 win over Mississippi State last Wednesday to average 21 points and 11 rebounds over the two games.

Juiston shot 73.1 percent from the field (19-of-26) and added four assists and two steals for the week.