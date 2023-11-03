76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

UNLV forward suspended for season opener after DUI arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
UNLV's Kalib Boone at practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/L ...
UNLV's Kalib Boone at practice on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone was suspended for the UNLV men’s basketball team’s season-opening game against Southern on Wednesday, the athletics department announced Friday.

He will be available to return for the team’s next game against Stetson on Nov. 11.

UNLV said it will have no further comment regarding the suspension.

Boone was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI after officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries early Oct. 1. According to a report released by the Metropolitan Police Department, the officer who took Boone into custody wrote “the performance of his field sobriety test showed multiple signs of impairment.”

The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season at UNLV. Boone transferred to coach Kevin Kruger’s squad after a four-year career at Oklahoma State.

His twin brother, Keylan Boone, also arrived at UNLV during the offseason after spending the past year at the University of the Pacific, but is awaiting a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA after transferring to his third four-year institution without graduating.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
3
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
4
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
5
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Arrest report gives details on UNLV basketball player’s DUI arrest
Arrest report gives details on UNLV basketball player’s DUI arrest
UNLV men picked to finish in the middle of Mountain West pack
UNLV men picked to finish in the middle of Mountain West pack
A lost decade: Rebels look to end NCAA Tournament drought
A lost decade: Rebels look to end NCAA Tournament drought
Graney: UNLV and UNR football at opposite ends of the spectrum
Graney: UNLV and UNR football at opposite ends of the spectrum
UNLV women picked to repeat as Mountain West basketball champs
UNLV women picked to repeat as Mountain West basketball champs