UNLV forward suspended for season opener after DUI arrest

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone was suspended for the UNLV men’s basketball team’s season-opening game against Southern on Wednesday, the athletics department announced Friday.

He will be available to return for the team’s next game against Stetson on Nov. 11.

UNLV said it will have no further comment regarding the suspension.

Boone was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor DUI after officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries early Oct. 1. According to a report released by the Metropolitan Police Department, the officer who took Boone into custody wrote “the performance of his field sobriety test showed multiple signs of impairment.”

The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season at UNLV. Boone transferred to coach Kevin Kruger’s squad after a four-year career at Oklahoma State.

His twin brother, Keylan Boone, also arrived at UNLV during the offseason after spending the past year at the University of the Pacific, but is awaiting a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA after transferring to his third four-year institution without graduating.

