UNLV freshman Brandon McCoy declares for NBA Draft

Brandon McCoy was expected to be a one-and-done player when he committed to UNLV.
The freshman center made it official Tuesday when he declared for the NBA Draft after one season with the Rebels.
“This is probably one of the toughest decisions I have ever made,” McCoy said in a news release. “My experience at UNLV has been amazing. I love Las Vegas, the university, Coach (Marvin) Menzies, my teammates and the entire Runnin’ Rebel program. I will always be a Rebel, but when weighing all the factors, with the support of my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to forgo my collegiate eligibility and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.”
McCoy was named the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Year, setting conference freshman records for scoring (16.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.3). He finished third in the nation among freshmen and 11th overall with 18 double-doubles, which led the league.
McCoy plans to hire an agent and will not leave the door open for a return to UNLV, according to sources close to the team.
He does intend to complete his schooling, however.
“I plan to earn my degree and will continue to work with Coach so that is achieved in the near future,” McCoy said. “There were so many great memories created here. I want to thank the entire Rebel Family, and I will be their biggest fan moving forward. I will carry the Vegas Strong mentality with me for the rest of my life.”
McCoy was a McDonald’s All-American and a consensus five-star recruit and was named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation’s top center.
He averaged 1.7 blocks and made 55 percent of his shots for a UNLV team that finished 20-13, ending its season with a loss to UNR in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
“Brandon was an amazing addition to our program and helped to legitimize our ability to recruit top-tier talent,” Menzies said in a release. “His commitment to his academics is real, and I am confident he will continue to work toward his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. Even though his time here was short, it was great having him as a part of the program. I am confident he will have a successful career at the next level based on his dedication, commitment, ability and overall character.”
McCoy grew up in Chicago and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego.
NBADraft.net projects McCoy as the No. 27 pick in the first round.
