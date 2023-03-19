UNLV freshman guard to enter transfer portal

UNLV freshman guard Keyshawn Hall is leaving the program. The Cleveland native averaged 5.4 points and 10.8 minutes in 18 games this season.

UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, right, drives the ball around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV freshman guard Keyshawn Hall is leaving the program, according to people with familiar with his decision.

Hall, a Cleveland native, averaged 5.4 points and 10.8 minutes in 18 games this season, displaying a savvy offensive repertoire.

Hall’s conditioning also improved throughout the season, and with a fluid handle at 6 feet, 7 inches, he’s expected to have several suitors in the transfer portal.

He’s the first player to transfer in the offseason, and the program is preparing for the potential departure of others.

Arrived on campus at 280 now I’m 245 my goal before I show back up to summer workouts 230🙏🏽! — xkeyy (@xkeyy2) March 14, 2023

With that in mind, the Rebels are mining the transfer portal for established players. They’ve touched base with Nate Calmese (Lamar), Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine), Mike Meadows (Portland), Robert Jennings (Texas Tech) and Zid Powell (Buffalo).

UNLV finished 19-13 under second-year coach Kevin Kruger.

