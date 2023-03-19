59°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV freshman guard to enter transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2023 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2023 - 2:04 pm
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, right, drives the ball around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker ( ...
UNLV guard Keyshawn Hall, right, drives the ball around Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV freshman guard Keyshawn Hall is leaving the program, according to people with familiar with his decision.

Hall, a Cleveland native, averaged 5.4 points and 10.8 minutes in 18 games this season, displaying a savvy offensive repertoire.

Hall’s conditioning also improved throughout the season, and with a fluid handle at 6 feet, 7 inches, he’s expected to have several suitors in the transfer portal.

He’s the first player to transfer in the offseason, and the program is preparing for the potential departure of others.

With that in mind, the Rebels are mining the transfer portal for established players. They’ve touched base with Nate Calmese (Lamar), Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine), Mike Meadows (Portland), Robert Jennings (Texas Tech) and Zid Powell (Buffalo).

UNLV finished 19-13 under second-year coach Kevin Kruger.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com.

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, right, speaks with guard Jordan Hobbs (10) in the first h ...
Michigan coach heaps praise on Lady Rebels
By / RJ

Michigan women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico said UNLV’s depth and balance make them one of the country’s best teams. She also said the Lady Rebels’ Desi-Rae Young “can do everything.”

