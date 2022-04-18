UNLV gains 2 Power 5 transfers, loses freshman recruit

Former Colorado wing Elijah Parquet and ex-Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless committed to UNLV on Monday as graduate transfers. The Rebels also lost a freshman recruit.

Colorado guard Elijah Parquet (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) passes away from Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

UNLV added two basketball players and lost one Monday.

Former Colorado player Elijah Parquet tweeted Monday he was transferring to UNLV. Hours later, the Rebels landed former Oklahoma player Elijah Harkless from the transfer portal.

Both are graduate transfers with one year of eligibility remaining.

Parquet, a 6-foot-4-inch wing from Beaumont, Texas, was a two-year starter for the Buffaloes. He averaged 6.9 points in 18 games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury in January. He was named to the Pac-12 all-defensive team as a junior.

Harkless, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from San Bernardino, California, spent two seasons with Oklahoma after transferring from Cal State Northridge. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 starts last season, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in February.

The Rebels then lost a player. KyeRon Lindsay, the team’s only incoming freshman, tweeted that he is reopening his recruitment.

this the path god has chosen for me pic.twitter.com/3LYGg4AKK2 — KyeRon (@KyeronLindsay21) April 18, 2022

Lindsay, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from Denton, Texas, was a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com. He signed with the Rebels in November, but a UNLV spokesperson confirmed that Lindsay has been released from his letter of intent.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.