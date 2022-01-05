UNLV game postponed due to COVID-19 in Rebels’ program

The UNLV men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force was postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger signals another play to his players versus the San Diego Toreros during the second half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Several UNLV men’s basketball players have tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to the program said Wednesday, triggering the postponement of a game scheduled Saturday at Air Force.

The source did not identify the players, but said their symptoms are “minor” and that they are in isolation.

The Rebels were supposed to play San Jose State on Wednesday, but that game was also postponed amid COVID-19 issues within the Spartans’ program as the virus continues to surge around the country.

If games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared no contests.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said the situation invoked memories of last season when the Rebels lost four games to COVID-19.

“Last year, looking back on it, it kind of felt like if you got one or two positives, you’re probably shut down,” Kruger said. “This year is a little bit different. … It’s almost more uneasy now because you might have three or four or two, and there’s no way to plan on who they are. … It’s a little more, maybe, anxious.”

The players who don’t have the virus are free to work out and shoot, per Kruger. But “with what’s going on and how quickly it happened, we don’t really know who or how to prepare,” he said.

The Rebels aren’t scheduled to play again until they host New Mexico on Jan. 11, giving them 10 days in between games as they try to cultivate more chemistry in Mountain West play.

They last played Saturday against San Diego State, falling 62-55 in the Mountain West opener at Thomas & Mack Center.

“We want the guys to be healthy,” Kruger said. “If they’re able to use the facilities, then great. If not, just a lot of phone calls and discussions and trying to keep them mentally ready.”

