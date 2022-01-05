52°F
UNLV game postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Rebels’ program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 10:42 am
 
Updated January 5, 2022 - 10:54 am
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger signals another play to his players versus the San Diego To ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger signals another play to his players versus the San Diego Toreros during the second half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Rebels’ program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.

If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

