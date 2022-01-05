UNLV game postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Rebels’ program

The UNLV men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force was postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger signals another play to his players versus the San Diego Toreros during the second half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Rebels’ program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.

If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.