UNLV game postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Rebels’ program
The UNLV men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force was postponed. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.
The UNLV men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Air Force was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Rebels’ program, the Mountain West announced Wednesday.
If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.
