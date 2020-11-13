UNLV gets commitment from 4-star Arizona forward

Arizona senior Arthur Kaluma announced his oral commitment to UNLV on Thursday. The 6-foot-8-inch forward plays at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.

NORWALK, CA - JUNE 02: Arthur Kaluma from Universal Academy dunks the ball during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 2, 2019 at Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The 6-foot-8-inch Kalumba, who plays at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona, is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals and was one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country. 247 Sports rated him as the 40th best player in the class of 2021, and Rivals had him 59th.

Kalumba also was considering Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports. No stats were available.

Kalumba joins an impressive recruiting class for the Rebels, one that is ranked first in the Mountain West by 247 Sports and Rivals. Bishop Gorman High point guard Zaon Collins signed a national letter of intent with UNLV on Thursday, a day after former Durango point guard Keshon Gilbert, who is playing his senior season at national power Vashon High School in St. Louis, signed his letter with the Rebels.

Kaluma’s commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a letter of intent.

