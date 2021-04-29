84°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV gets commitment from junior college guard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 11:25 am
 
Updated April 29, 2021 - 12:03 pm
UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Ve ...
UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV added a top junior college recruit Thursday as guard Joshua Baker from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas committed to the Runnin’ Rebels.

Baker averaged 16.6 points in 16 games this season. For his career, he shot 51.3 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from the 3-point line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

