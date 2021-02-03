UNLV goes cold late, falls again to UNR

UNLV led by five with less than six minutes to go, but UNR went on a 12-0 run to take a 72-62 win and sweep the two-game series Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

Nevada's Grant Sherfield dribbles the ball against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Nevada's Grant Sherfield dribbles the ball against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Nevada's Desmond Cambridge, Jr. shoots over UNLV 's Nicquel "Nick" Blake during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Nevada's Desmond Cambridge, Jr. shoots over UNLV 's Devin Tillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

UNLV 's David Jenkins Jr. shoots against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Nevada's Robby Robinson covers UNLV 's Moses Wood during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

UNLV 's Moses Wood shoots for three against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

The Rebels will return home to meet Air Force at 1 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

