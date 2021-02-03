55°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV goes cold late, falls again to UNR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 8:00 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2021 - 8:03 pm
Nevada's Grant Sherfield dribbles the ball against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
Nevada's Grant Sherfield dribbles the ball against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
Nevada's Desmond Cambridge, Jr. shoots over UNLV 's Nicquel "Nick" Blake during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
Nevada's Desmond Cambridge, Jr. shoots over UNLV 's Devin Tillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
UNLV 's David Jenkins Jr. shoots against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
Nevada's Robby Robinson covers UNLV 's Moses Wood during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
UNLV 's Moses Wood shoots for three against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

UNLV led by five with less than six minutes to go, but UNR went on a 12-0 run to take a 72-62 win and sweep the two-game series Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

The Rebels will return home to meet Air Force at 1 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Utah State ends UNLV’s 5-game winning streak
By / RJ

Utah State pulled away in the second half for an 83-74 win over UNLV on Wednesday to end its two-game losing streak and the Rebels’ five-game winning streak.

UNLV's head coach T. J. Otzelberger communicates with a referee during the second half of a bas ...
UNLV goes for sweep of Utah State
By / RJ

UNLV took a 59-56 win over Utah State on Monday and will go for a sweep of their two-game series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

 
Former UNLV coach buys $3M home in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former UNLV and current Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is returning to Southern Highlands in a $2.9 million purchase that will serve as a part-time summer residence.