UNLV goes cold late, falls again to UNR
UNLV led by five with less than six minutes to go, but UNR went on a 12-0 run to take a 72-62 win and sweep the two-game series Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.
The Rebels will return home to meet Air Force at 1 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
