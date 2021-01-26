46°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV goes for sweep of Utah State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 2:02 pm
 
UNLV's head coach T. J. Otzelberger communicates with a referee during the second half of a bas ...
UNLV's head coach T. J. Otzelberger communicates with a referee during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Game day

What: UNLV (6-6, 3-2) vs. Utah State (12-5, 9-2)

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Utah State -6, total 136 ½

About UNLV: The surging Rebels have won five straight, including Monday’s 59-56 edging of the Aggies. UNLV has been dominant defensively during the winning streak, allowing an average of 47 points per game with their opponents shooting 28.7 percent from the floor and 21.2 percent from 3-point range.

About Utah State: The Aggies won their first nine Mountain West games but have lost their last two. Center Neemias Queta had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, but the Rebels kept him from getting the ball in positions where he could easily score or facilitate for his teammates. Utah State was 5-for-22 from 3-point range (22.7 percent), well below its season average of 33.7 percent.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

