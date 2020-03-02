UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton named first-team All-MW by media

Bryce Hamilton was the only UNLV player named to one of the three All-Mountain West teams by the media, but Amauri Hardy was named honorable mention.

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket past Fresno State's Anthony Holland (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Hamilton, one of three UNLV players to average more than 20 point in Mountain West play, was named first-team all-conference on Monday by the league media.

He was the only Rebel selected to one of the three all-conference teams, but junior guard Amauri Hardy was named to the honorable-mention list.

Hamilton, a sophomore guard, averaged 20.9 points against Mountain West teams, second only to UNR’s Jalen Harris’ 25.3. San Jose State’s Seneca Knight averaged 20.1 points.

Tre’Von Willis, who averaged 20.3 points in the 2009-10 season, was the last Rebel to average at least 20 points in Mountain West play.

San Diego State junior guard Malachi Flynn was named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Brian Dutcher, who led the Aztecs to a 28-1 record and Mountain West regular-season championship, was named Coach of the Year.

Also honored were Utah State sophomore center Neemias Queta for Defensive Player of the Year, Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens for Freshman of the Year, and UNR senior guard Nisre Zouzoua for Sixth Man of the Year.

The coaches’ all-conference team is expected to be announced Tuesday.

