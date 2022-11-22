UNLV guard earns Mountain West honor after pair of victories

Former Oklahoma guard EJ Harkless was named Mountain West Player of the Week following UNLV’s wins over a ranked Dayton squad and High Point.

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) drives around Dayton Flyers forward R.J. Blakney (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless was named Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead UNLV to wins against a ranked Dayton team and High Point.

The Oklahoma transfer is the first Rebel to win the award this season.

Harkless averaged 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in the two games. He scored a game-best 24 points during UNLV’s upset of Dayton, ranked No. 21 at the time, as the Rebels beat their first ranked non-conference opponent at the Thomas & Mack Center in eight seasons.

Harkless had 15 points and seven assists against High Point, as the Rebels (4-0) continued their unbeaten start to the season.

UNLV also received five votes in the The Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.