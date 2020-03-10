61°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV guard Jonah Antonio enters NCAA transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 

Junior guard Jonah Antonio has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the first UNLV player to decide to leave this offseason.

The Rebels have eight players in their recruiting class and only three scholarship seniors, so more are expected to make similar decisions.

Antonio started 13 of 25 games this season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. He made 53 3-pointers, second highest on the team, while shooting 31.5 percent from that range.

The 6-foot-5-inch guard started in Thursday’s Mountain West tournament loss to Boise State, but that was his first start since Jan. 22.

Antonio has one season of eligibility remaining. According to 247Sports, he will graduate and be able to play next season.

Antonio, who is from Perth, Australia, previously played at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.

