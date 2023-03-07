55°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV guard named to media’s All-Mountain West 2nd team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 5:24 pm
 
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) sets up for a shot past Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) during ...
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) sets up for a shot past Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fifth-year guard EJ Harkless was named a second-team All-Mountain West selection in the media poll released Monday.

Harkless finished second for Newcomer of the Year, one vote behind New Mexico’s Morris Udeze.

“There’s a lot of people that didn’t think I could play at this level,” Harkless said recently. “Just being able to show that I could play at this level and prove myself — it’s been a great experience.”

UNLV (18-12, 7-11 MW) is the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament and will play No. 10 Air Force at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Harkless averaged 18.6 points, second best in the conference behind New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Harkless was the only UNLV player to receive votes.

San Jose State guard Omari Moore was named Player of the Year, and the Spartans’ Tim Miles was named Coach of the Year. San Diego State guard Lamont Butler was named Defensive Player of the Year, Utah State forward Dan Akin was named Sixth Man of the Year, and UNR forward and former Bishop Gorman star Darrion Williams was named Freshman of the Year.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

