UNLV hires T.J. Otzelberger for next basketball coach

South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger has been hired UNLV’s next men’s basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday morning.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.
And, the new head coach of your Runnin' Rebels is…#BEaREBEL#UNLVmbb pic.twitter.com/mm8YSEfeiu
— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) March 27, 2019
He went 70-33 in three seasons with the Jackrabbits, making the NCAA Tournament his first two years and the National Invitation Tournament this season. South Dakota State finished 24-9 this season.
Otzelberger, 41, replaces Marvin Menzies, who was fired March 15.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewj
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.