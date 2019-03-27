UNLV hires T.J. Otzelberger for next basketball coach

South Dakota State head coach T.J. Otzelberger yells to his team during a first round game against Texas in the NCAA college basketball National Invitation Tournament in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Texas won, 79-73. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

South Dakota State State head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls for a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger has been hired UNLV’s next men’s basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

He went 70-33 in three seasons with the Jackrabbits, making the NCAA Tournament his first two years and the National Invitation Tournament this season. South Dakota State finished 24-9 this season.

Otzelberger, 41, replaces Marvin Menzies, who was fired March 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

