UNLV Basketball

UNLV hires T.J. Otzelberger for next basketball coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2019 - 11:22 am
 
Updated March 27, 2019 - 11:42 am

South Dakota State coach T.J. Otzelberger has been hired UNLV’s next men’s basketball coach, the school announced Wednesday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

He went 70-33 in three seasons with the Jackrabbits, making the NCAA Tournament his first two years and the National Invitation Tournament this season. South Dakota State finished 24-9 this season.

Otzelberger, 41, replaces Marvin Menzies, who was fired March 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

