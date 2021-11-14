UNLV holds off California, improves to 2-0
UNLV senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 12 points and made two key baskets late in the second half of a 55-52 victory Saturday night over California at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Senior guard Mike Nuga added 10 points for the Rebels (2-0), and senior guard Jordan McCabe made two free throws with 12 seconds left to help preserve the win.
