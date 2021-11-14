64°F
UNLV holds off California, improves to 2-0

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 6:50 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2021 - 6:54 pm
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the lane against California Golden Bears guard Jal ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives the lane against California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends the lane from California Golden Bears guard Jorda ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) defends the lane from California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Mike Nuga (1) lets go another three-point attempt versus the California Golde ...
UNLV Rebels guard Mike Nuga (1) lets go another three-point attempt versus the California Golden Bears during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Mike Nuga (1) gets inside for a score over the California Golden Bears during ...
UNLV Rebels guard Mike Nuga (1) gets inside for a score over the California Golden Bears during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 12 points and made two key baskets late in the second half of a 55-52 victory Saturday night over California at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior guard Mike Nuga added 10 points for the Rebels (2-0), and senior guard Jordan McCabe made two free throws with 12 seconds left to help preserve the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

