UNLV holds on to beat Utah State for 5th straight win
Moses Wood blocked a last-second 3-point try, and UNLV held on for a 59-56 win over Utah State on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Nick Blake had two chances at wide-open dunks Monday night that likely would have clinched a UNLV win over Utah State.
He missed one and travelled before the other, part of a near-disastrous final minute for the Rebels as the Aggies whittled away a nine-point deficit with 1:19 left to get a final chance to tie.
Steven Ashworth got a 3-pointer off from the right wing, but UNLV sophomore Moses Wood rotated over and blocked it as time ran out on the Rebels’ fifth straight win, 59-56, at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“I knew they needed a three, so I knew (Neemias) Queta was going to be looking for somebody on the perimeter,” Wood said. “I saw (Ashworth) come on the side, and I said I’m going to commit to this. Got the block. Game over.”
UNLV will go for a sweep of the two-game series at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Utah State has dropped two straight after an 11-game winning streak.
After the Rebels (6-6, 3-2 Mountain West) took a 57-48 lead, they began to unravel. Marco Anthony, who had 18 points and nine rebounds, made a pair of free throws, then got a steal in the backcourt and passed to Justin Bean for a layup with 58 seconds left.
After Blake missed the dunk, Bean was fouled and made two free throws, and Anthony added two free throws when he was fouled after the Blake travel with 7.4 seconds left, making it one-point game.
David Jenkins sunk a pair of free throws for the Rebels, setting up Utah State’s final possession.
Here are three takeaways from the win.
1. Defenses make it tough
Both teams shot 32.8 percent from the floor. The defenses were even stingier in the second half, with Utah State hitting 21.4 percent of its shots to 20.0 percent for UNLV.
The Aggies (12-5, 9-2) went 12 minutes without a field goal, and the Rebels survived mainly because of a 13-for-30 night from the 3-point line (43.3 percent).
UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger credited much of the Rebels’ defensive success to center Mbacke Diong, who held his own against Queta, Utah State’s 7-footer. Queta had eight points, 11 rebounds, and six blocks, but was limited to three assists with three turnovers as Diong’s defense allowed the other Rebels to stick with Utah State’s shooters.
2. Hamilton stars in win
Bryce Hamilton was in the starting lineup despite an ankle injury he suffered against New Mexico last Monday, and he was a key contributor in the win.
Hamilton tied Jenkins for the team lead with 14 points and added eight assists and a career-high five steals.
“The ankle is still bothering him, but he gutted it out,” Otzelberger said. “Where Bryce was great tonight was finding teammates. We know he can score, and other teams do, too, so we’re going to continue to put the ball in his hands.”
3. Wood makes good
Wood received his first start as a Rebel and made the most of it. He scored all 10 of his points in the first 13 minutes to help UNLV stay in the game and added six rebounds, two assists and a steal to his game-saving block.
