UNLV holds on to beat Utah State, move to .500

Moses Wood blocked a last-second 3-point try, and UNLV held on for a 59-56 win over Utah State on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bryce Hamilton had 14 points and eight assists, and Moses Wood blocked a Steven Ashworth 3-pointer in the final seconds as UNLV held on for a 59-56 victory Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The win improved Rebels’ record to 6-6 after winning their fifth consecutive game. Utah State fell to 12-5.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

