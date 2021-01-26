UNLV holds on to beat Utah State, move to .500
Moses Wood blocked a last-second 3-point try, and UNLV held on for a 59-56 win over Utah State on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Bryce Hamilton had 14 points and eight assists, and Moses Wood blocked a Steven Ashworth 3-pointer in the final seconds as UNLV held on for a 59-56 victory Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The win improved Rebels’ record to 6-6 after winning their fifth consecutive game. Utah State fell to 12-5.
The teams will play the second game of their series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
