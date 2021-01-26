39°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV holds on to beat Utah State, move to .500

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2021 - 8:08 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2021 - 8:10 pm
UNLV's forward Moses Wood (1) blocks a shot from Utah State's forward Justin Bean (34) during the first half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV's guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) blocks Utah State's guard Rollie Worster (24) during the first half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV's forward Cheick Mbacke Diong (34) watches to see if his point is successful during the first half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV's guard Nicquel "Nick" Black (22) is blocked by Utah State's guard Rollie Worster (24) during the first half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggie's at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bryce Hamilton had 14 points and eight assists, and Moses Wood blocked a Steven Ashworth 3-pointer in the final seconds as UNLV held on for a 59-56 victory Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The win improved Rebels’ record to 6-6 after winning their fifth consecutive game. Utah State fell to 12-5.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

