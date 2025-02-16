UNLV holds on to defeat Fresno State for 3rd straight victory
UNLV blew a double-digit lead in the second half, but held on to defeat Fresno State in a Mountain West game Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
The win was UNLV’s third straight.
The victory came down to the wire after the Rebels (14-12, 8-7 Mountain West) led 26-18 at halftime. The Bulldogs never led, but went on a 10-0 run to come within one point with a minute left.
Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. landed at the free-throw line and missed a shot in the final eight seconds. Jalen Weaver had a chance to make a game-winning 3-pointer for Fresno State but missed at the buzzer.
UNLV next plays Colorado State on Feb. 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
