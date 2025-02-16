UNLV holds on to defeat Fresno State for 3rd straight victory

UNLV blew a double-digit lead in the second half, but held on to defeat Fresno State in a Mountain West game Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

UNLV rides balanced scoring effort to most dominant win of season — PHOTOS

How ‘Bear’ Cherry got back on track for stretch run of Rebels’ season

Rebels guard Jaden Henley (10) drives past New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger looks on during the first half of a basketball game against Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebels guard Jaden Henley dribbles the ball during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) attempts a three-point shot during the second half of the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV held on to beat Fresno State 52-51 on Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The win was UNLV’s third straight.

The victory came down to the wire after the Rebels (14-12, 8-7 Mountain West) led 26-18 at halftime. The Bulldogs never led, but went on a 10-0 run to come within one point with a minute left.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. landed at the free-throw line and missed a shot in the final eight seconds. Jalen Weaver had a chance to make a game-winning 3-pointer for Fresno State but missed at the buzzer.

UNLV next plays Colorado State on Feb. 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.