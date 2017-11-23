UNLV improves to 5-0 with 85-58 drubbing of Utah

UNLV senior Jovan Mooring needed just 53 seconds during one stretch early in the second half to score eight points for the Rebels on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
When the outburst was over, capped by an off-balance jumper from the corner after Mooring drew contact from a scrambling defender, UNLV had built a 24-point lead and was well on its way to an 85-58 shellacking of Utah in the MGM Resorts Main Event championship game.
Mooring finished with 19 points.
Freshman Brandon McCoy racked up 26 points and 17 rebounds in 27 minutes as UNLV improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season with a win in its first game against a Power Five conference opponent this season.
UNLV had to play extended minutes in the first half without McCoy and Shakur Juiston, who were in foul trouble.
The Rebels slowed the pace in their absence, and it worked out to their advantage, as they increased the lead to 43-33 when Kris Clyburn put back a missed shot at the first-half buzzer.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.