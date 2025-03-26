New UNLV men’s basketball coach aims to return to NCAA Tournament

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner was introduced Wednesday during a news conference at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas Mack Center.

Hill: Hate for new UNLV hire seems misplaced, despite notable history

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner directs his team against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner smiles after the team's 79-77 victory over Georgia in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner was introduced Wednesday during a news conference at the Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Pastner called the Rebels’ program a “sleeping giant” and said he aims to rejuvenate the fan base in Las Vegas with a fast-paced, high-tempo style.

“In my mind … this was the ultimate job. And when this became open, my motor, which runs a lot, was at even another level,” Pastner said. “It’s my responsibility to get the program back to competing for NCAA Tournaments, competing for championships and winning championships. That’s what I’m here for, and that’s what I want to do.”

Pastner has a career record of 276-187 in 14 seasons at Memphis and Georgia Tech and reached the NCAA Tournament five times. He spent the past two seasons working for ESPN as a college basketball analyst.

Pastner received a five-year, $4.8 million contract. He replaces Kevin Kruger, who was fired after four seasons.

“Josh didn’t just want a job. He’s talented enough to get jobs all over the country,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said. “He wanted the UNLV job.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.