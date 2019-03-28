MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
UNLV Basketball

UNLV introduces T.J. Otzelberger as new coach — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2019 - 2:04 pm
 

T.J. Otzelberger was formally introduced as UNLV’s new basketball coach on Thursday at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

Oltzelberger, 41, went 70-33 over three seasons at South Dakota State, making the NCAA Tournament twice and the National Invitation Tournament once.

He was introduced by UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and acting university president Marta Meana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

