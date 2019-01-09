UNLV knocks off New Mexico 80-69 with late run

UNLV rallied to beat the New Mexico Lobos 80-69 for a victory that gave the Rebels their first 3-0 Mountain West start ever.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reaches out to a player during the second half of a basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNLV came into DreamStyle Arena-The Pit knowing that the Mountain West’s best team had just been blown out three nights earlier on this very floor.

The Rebels were determined to not let that happen.

They did more than that.

UNLV came in and beat the Lobos 80-69, sending what had been a raucous crowd heading for the exits in the final minute, and giving the Rebels their first 3-0 Mountain West start ever.

Kris Clyburn — who scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting — provided the dagger. He missed a layup, but then came back with a 3-pointer with 58.6 seconds remaining for a 74-67 lead.

The New Mexico fans sensed that was game as well as UNLV closed with an 11-2 run.

UNLV (9-6 overall) gave the Lobos (8-7, 2-1) a much better game than their state rivals did on Saturday. Then-No. 6 UNR was blown out 85-58 by the Lobos and fell four spots in The Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

