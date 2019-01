Nikki Wheatley had 28 points and nine rebounds, and the UNLV women’s basketball team defeated New Mexico 66-57 on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion.

Katie Powell added 14 points and five rebounds for the Lady Rebels (3-11, 1-2 Mountain West), who took control with a 20-8 third quarter.

Jaisa Nunn led New Mexico (12-2, 2-1) with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

UNLV next hosts Air Force on Jan. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

