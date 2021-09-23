UNLV lands commitment from 4-star Texas forward

Four-star forward KyeRon Lindsay announced his commitment to UNLV on Thursday, giving Rebels coach Kevin Kruger his first high school recruit.

Four-star forward KyeRon Lindsay is aware of the history of the UNLV basketball program. Come next season, he’ll have a chance to be a part of it.

Lindsay on Thursday became the first high school player to commit to new Rebels coach Kevin Kruger and his staff, announcing his decision in a video via Twitter. His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Basketball players can begin signing Nov. 10.

Lindsay, a 6-foot-8-inch power forward who hails from Denton, Texas, is the No. 88 recruit in the senior class, per 247 Sports. He chose UNLV from a pool of eight finalists that also included Oklahoma State, Georgia, Texas Christian, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas and Tulsa.

“Just being a part of a school that has a rich history,” Lindsay said while explaining his decision to commit. “The coaching staff has a history. Their resumes. … I just felt like I was at home on those visits.”

The commitment to UNLV caps an adventurous summer for Lindsay, who evolved from a relatively anonymous prospect into one of the country’s top recruits through dominant play in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League.

He was honored by the circuit as one of its breakout players during its final event, Peach Jam, during which he averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while solidifying his status as a top 100 recruit.

He can handle the ball on the perimeter and is explosive in transition. But he’s also comfortable in the low post, utilizing polished footwork and fakes to finish at the rim.

The Rebels extended a scholarship offer to Lindsay in July. He visited the campus last weekend on an official basis.

“It made me feel comfortable because it made him feel comfortable,” said Aaron Martin, Lindsay’s stepfather. “UNLV has rich basketball history. He likes to be a part of growing things and building things. That’s his nature.”

Kruger and his coaches mined the transfer portal to comprise this year’s roster, but Lindsay becomes more of a foundational player. With the commitment behind him, Lindsay can focus on enjoying his senior season at Guyer High School.

“It just feels good to be a part of something special and something new,” he said.

