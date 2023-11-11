58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

UNLV legend to be celebrated Saturday as Rebels seek 1st win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 6:06 pm
 
UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger, left, stands with former UNLV basketball player Anderson Hunt ...
UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger, left, stands with former UNLV basketball player Anderson Hunt as they take part in the Legends & Friends Classic golf tournament at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson on Monday, Nov. 10, 2008 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels players Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt (12), David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon ...
UNLV Rebels players Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt (12), David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon surround head coach Jerry Tarkanian as they go on to win the NCAA men's national basketball championship game over the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colorado, April 2, 1990. The Rebels won 103 to 73, a record setting 30 point win. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Photographer is Jeff Scheid UNLV Rebels players Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon surround head coach Jerry Tarkanian as they go on to win the NCAA men’s national basketball championship game over the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colorado, April 2, 1990. The Rebels won 103 to 73, a record setting 30 point win. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

His cellphone rang in early September, but this time Anderson Hunt didn’t recognize the number.

That triggered a follow-up text message from UNLV coach Kevin Kruger — and a follow-up call back from the former Rebels great.

“We’re going to retire your jersey,” Kruger told Hunt, who promptly sat down to process Kruger’s announcement.

Said the 54-year-old Hunt in return: “Aw, coach. Don’t play with me like that.”

Kruger wasn’t kidding. Better late than never.

More than 32 years after his Runnin’ Rebel swan song, Hunt’s No. 12 will be retired at halftime Saturday when UNLV plays Stetson — sent to hang in the rafters of the Thomas & Mack Center alongside the numbers of his national championship brethren.

The 6-foot-1-inch Hunt averaged 15.9 points for the Rebels in 1989-90, sandwiching the title and Most Outstanding Player honors in the 1990 Final Four between two other stellar seasons under the late great coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Among those already to congratulate Hunt, he said, were former UNLV teammates Greg Anthony, Stacey Augmon, David Butler, Moses Scurry and Travis Bice.

“It feels good just to be back in Vegas and be around some of the old players,” said Hunt, who attended UNLV’s practice Friday at the Thomas & Mack, watching in a seat next to Kruger’s father, Lon.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, though.”

Dressed in a black track suit with bejeweled skull patterns lining his sleeves and the sides of his pants, Hunt said he still gets goose bumps when he strolls through the Thomas & Mack. He still lives in his beloved Detroit, commuting to Las Vegas three or four times annually.

The national championship nostalgia still lives in his heart and soul.

“Seeing a lot of people, a lot of old fans and a lot of new fans, just walking in the building, seeing the names up, the banners, the championships, it’s a good feeling,” said Hunt on Friday, his black goatee speckled with gray, his voice trailing as he framed his feelings.

When the lively and spirited practice concluded, Hunt was warmly greeted by several Rebels players, all of whom were seemingly aware of his positioning within the program’s history. Dispirited on Wednesday by their blowout loss to Southern, the Rebels’ optimism returned with 29 games still left to play.

Kruger confirmed senior big man Kalib Boone is due back from his one-game suspension and affirmed that he wants more defensive aggression Saturday.

The Rebels’ performance Wednesday, Kruger said, was uncharacteristic and not akin to their previous displays.

Added senior forward Jalen Hill: “Definitely our chip on our shoulder. We have something to prove — especially now. We definitely went out and blew that game. We came (together), talked about it. That’s pretty much it. Just trying to learn from it.”

Hunt expects to be emotional, and UNLV expects to bounce back — making Saturday significant in resetting the tone for this season.

“It’s another step for the program,” Kruger said. “His jersey is going up where it belongs.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

MOST READ
1
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
2
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
3
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
4
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
5
Gambler wagers $23K on Thursday NFL game only bettors could love
Gambler wagers $23K on Thursday NFL game only bettors could love
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Teen beaten near high school has died from injuries, father says
Bettors of all stripes bank on Raiders to be more than 1-win wonders
Bettors of all stripes bank on Raiders to be more than 1-win wonders
Flamingo Inn Motel: New chapter set to begin
Flamingo Inn Motel: New chapter set to begin
‘War on Terror’ panel will honor past, present, future service members Saturday
‘War on Terror’ panel will honor past, present, future service members Saturday
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1