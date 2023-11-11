UNLV legend to be celebrated Saturday as Rebels seek 1st win

Anderson Hunt, a standout on UNLV’s 1990 national title team, will be honored Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center during the Rebels’ game against Stetson.

UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger, left, stands with former UNLV basketball player Anderson Hunt as they take part in the Legends & Friends Classic golf tournament at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson on Monday, Nov. 10, 2008 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels players Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt (12), David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon surround head coach Jerry Tarkanian as they go on to win the NCAA men's national basketball championship game over the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colorado, April 2, 1990. The Rebels won 103 to 73, a record setting 30 point win. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Photographer is Jeff Scheid UNLV Rebels players Mosses Scurry, Anderson Hunt, David Butler, David Rice, Stacey Augmon surround head coach Jerry Tarkanian as they go on to win the NCAA men’s national basketball championship game over the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colorado, April 2, 1990. The Rebels won 103 to 73, a record setting 30 point win. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

His cellphone rang in early September, but this time Anderson Hunt didn’t recognize the number.

That triggered a follow-up text message from UNLV coach Kevin Kruger — and a follow-up call back from the former Rebels great.

“We’re going to retire your jersey,” Kruger told Hunt, who promptly sat down to process Kruger’s announcement.

Said the 54-year-old Hunt in return: “Aw, coach. Don’t play with me like that.”

Kruger wasn’t kidding. Better late than never.

More than 32 years after his Runnin’ Rebel swan song, Hunt’s No. 12 will be retired at halftime Saturday when UNLV plays Stetson — sent to hang in the rafters of the Thomas & Mack Center alongside the numbers of his national championship brethren.

The 6-foot-1-inch Hunt averaged 15.9 points for the Rebels in 1989-90, sandwiching the title and Most Outstanding Player honors in the 1990 Final Four between two other stellar seasons under the late great coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Among those already to congratulate Hunt, he said, were former UNLV teammates Greg Anthony, Stacey Augmon, David Butler, Moses Scurry and Travis Bice.

“It feels good just to be back in Vegas and be around some of the old players,” said Hunt, who attended UNLV’s practice Friday at the Thomas & Mack, watching in a seat next to Kruger’s father, Lon.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, though.”

Dressed in a black track suit with bejeweled skull patterns lining his sleeves and the sides of his pants, Hunt said he still gets goose bumps when he strolls through the Thomas & Mack. He still lives in his beloved Detroit, commuting to Las Vegas three or four times annually.

The national championship nostalgia still lives in his heart and soul.

“Seeing a lot of people, a lot of old fans and a lot of new fans, just walking in the building, seeing the names up, the banners, the championships, it’s a good feeling,” said Hunt on Friday, his black goatee speckled with gray, his voice trailing as he framed his feelings.

When the lively and spirited practice concluded, Hunt was warmly greeted by several Rebels players, all of whom were seemingly aware of his positioning within the program’s history. Dispirited on Wednesday by their blowout loss to Southern, the Rebels’ optimism returned with 29 games still left to play.

Kruger confirmed senior big man Kalib Boone is due back from his one-game suspension and affirmed that he wants more defensive aggression Saturday.

The Rebels’ performance Wednesday, Kruger said, was uncharacteristic and not akin to their previous displays.

Added senior forward Jalen Hill: “Definitely our chip on our shoulder. We have something to prove — especially now. We definitely went out and blew that game. We came (together), talked about it. That’s pretty much it. Just trying to learn from it.”

Hunt expects to be emotional, and UNLV expects to bounce back — making Saturday significant in resetting the tone for this season.

“It’s another step for the program,” Kruger said. “His jersey is going up where it belongs.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.