UNLV looks for 1st Mountain West basketball win

UNLV and New Mexico, both winless in Mountain West play, meet Saturday and Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels hope to have guard Marvin Coleman for the games.

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) is pressured by Montana State Bobcats guard Nick Gazelas (2) during the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

UNLV and New Mexico are desperate to win a Mountain West basketball game.

They will have two tries to do so when they meet at the Thomas & Mack Center at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Monday.

UNLV (2-6, 0-2) lost both games at Colorado State last week by three points in its first games in more than a month.

The Rebels shut down all in-person activities for most of that layoff, but UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said those two games, Tuesday’s nonconference win over Saint Katherine and having daily practices since Jan. 4 have the team back in its normal routine.

“We’re on Day 12 from last Monday, so we’re starting to get back into the shape we need to be in,” he said.

UNLV’s biggest concern, as it was last weekend, is the health of point guard Marvin Coleman. The junior missed both games at Colorado State after a positive COVID-19 test, then returned and played 21 minutes against Saint Katherine.

Otzelberger said Coleman is dealing with an injury that is going to be “on again, off again.” He declined to elaborate on the nature of the injury, and Coleman did not return a text message seeking comment. Coleman has not practiced since Tuesday’s game, but Otzelberger is hopeful to have him available for the New Mexico series.

“Marvin’s effect on people, his leadership, command and communication are really valuable to our team,” Otzelberger said. “He was the catalyst last year that helped us transform our season.”

Freshman forward Devin Tillis has missed the past three games in the concussion protocol, but he’s expected to be cleared for Saturday’s game.

If Coleman can’t play, it means more of a committee approach to point guard and also takes others away from their natural positions.

New Mexico (4-6, 0-6) mixes up its defenses, with press, 1-3-1 zone and switching man-to-man, and Coleman helps the Rebels recognize what the defense is doing and get them organized.

The Lobos have been swept in Mountain West series against Boise State, UNR and Utah State, but Otzelberger said they present challenges such as offensive rebounding, getting in transition and to the free-throw line at a high rate.

New Mexico has shot 31 more free throws and grabbed 42 more offensive rebounds than its opponents. Guard Makuach Maluach is the Lobos’ only double-figure scorer at 13.6 per game.

“We’re going to have to get back in transition and set up on defense, guard them without fouling and block them out,” Otzelberger said.

