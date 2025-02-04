69°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV looks to avenge blowout loss to Boise State

Rebels basketball coach Kevin Kruger reacts during a game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

Who: Boise State at UNLV

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -2½; total 141

About the Rebels (11-11, 5-6 Mountain West): UNLV has lost four straight, but the margins have been two, two, five and six points. The most recent was a 71-65 loss Saturday at UNR. Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. made a jumper to tie the game with 1:17 left, but the Wolf Pack pulled away on a 6-0 run. Thomas leads the Rebels in scoring with 16 points and 4.7 assists per game. His scoring ranks seventh in the Mountain West. Jaden Henley is the only other Rebel averaging in double figures with 12 ppg. Boise State blew out UNLV, 81-59, on Jan. 7 in Idaho. The only bright spot for the Rebels was Jailen Bedford, who scored a team-high 11 points off the bench.

About the Broncos (15-7, 7-4): Boise State trounced Fresno State, 82-60, on Saturday and has split its past four games. Senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads with Broncos in points (17.7) and rebounds (6) per game.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

