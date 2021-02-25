59°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV looks to bounce back against Fresno State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2021 - 2:06 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Leo Coli ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Leo Colimerio (23) in the first half during an NCAA menÕs basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Game day

What: Fresno State (10-9, 8-9) at UNLV (10-12, 7-8)

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -6; total 130½

About Fresno State: The Bulldogs went 10 of 27 from 3-point range (37.0 percent) in Wednesday’s 67-64 win, the third time this season they have made at least 10. Fresno State is second to last in the Mountain West in 3-point percentage at 30.7.

About UNLV: The Rebels blew another late lead in Wednesday’s loss. Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and is third in the conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game. UNLV has scored less than 70 points in eight of its past nine games.

Jason Orts Review-Journal

