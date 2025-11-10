UNLV looks to continue winning ways against Montana

UNLV forward Naas Cunningham (24) dribbles around Chattanooga guard Teddy Washington Jr. (10) during the first half of the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV GAME DAY

Who: Montana at UNLV

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: SSSEN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About UNLV (1-1): The Rebels bounced back from a season-opening loss to Tennessee-Martin by scorching Chattanooga 101-69 on Saturday. The win was the first at UNLV for first-year coach Josh Pastner. Five players scored in double figures, led by Naas Cunningham’s 25 points. UNLV also had its way on the boards, outrebounding Chattanooga 42-20. UNLV shared the ball extremely well with 23 assists. Kimani Hamilton had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Howie Fleming Jr. and Dra Gibbs-Lawnhorn each scored 13.

“Really proud of our young men on a bounce-back,” Pastner said. “I thought we got better from (the Tennessee-Martin loss) to today. And that’s what we have to do every time we step on the floor is just continue to get better.”

About Montana (2-1): The Grizzlies are coming off a 91-68 loss at Stanford. Montana opened its season with blowout wins against Northwest Indian College and Ottawa. Four players average double figures for Montana, led by junior guard Money Williams (13.3). Senior forward Te’Jon Sawyer and former UNLV player Brooklyn Hicks each average 11 points. Hicks appeared in 65 games for the Rebels from 2023 to 2025, starting seven. He averaged 15.5 minutes per game in his UNLV career, accounting for 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.

