UNLV Basketball

UNLV looks to sweep series against Air Force

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2021 - 4:44 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) takes a contested shot over Air Force Falcons guard Mason ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) takes a contested shot over Air Force Falcons guard Mason Taylor (24) in the second half during an NCAA mens basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Game Day

What: Air Force (4-13, 2-11) at UNLV (7-9, 4-5)

When: 6 p.m., Monday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -12, total 131 1/2

About UNLV: Bryce Hamilton returned and had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lift the Rebels to a 68-58 win over Air Force on Saturday. Hamilton’s ability to create shots for himself and his teammates opened up the UNLV offense, which made 25 of its 35 2-point shots.

About Air Force: The Falcons, who have lost six straight games and 10 of their last 11, play a methodical style that forces opponents to guard the entire shot clock. UNLV often lost track of Falcon shooters on the perimeter Saturday, leading to 15 made 3s. That was more than double Air Force’s season average of 6.9 coming into the game.

Jason Orts/Review-Journal

