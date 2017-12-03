UNLV loses in overtime to Arizona, 91-88

UNLV went into overtime for the second consecutive game, and for the second time in a row the Rebels came up short, this time losing 91-88 to Arizona on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels (6-2) also lost 77-68 at Northern Iowa on Wednesday. UNLV twice had chances to beat Arizona (5-3), but Jovan Mooring missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation and Tervell Beck toward the end of regulation.
Before an electric crowd of about 14,000, Arizona’s Deandre Ayton put the Wildcats in front for good at 87-86 with 35 seconds left in overtime. Ayton, considered a top NBA prospect, finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, and former Findlay Prep star Allonzo Trier scored 29.
Brandon McCoy led UNLV with 33 points and 10 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
