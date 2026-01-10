UNLV loses lead late, falls to Colorado State and falls below .500

The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered its second straight loss Friday night to Colorado State to fall to 2-2 in Mountain West play and 7-8 overall.

Rebels overcome flu bug enough to roll past Air Force

‘We were bad. We were soft’: Rebels suffer blowout loss at Wyoming

UNLV basketball preview: Rebels look to bounce back at Colorado State

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner coaches his team in a huddle during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The UNLV men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game, losing to Colorado State 70-62 Friday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Isaac Williams scored 14 points off the bench to lead UNLV (7-8, 2-2 Mountain West). The Rebels led 58-57 with under four minutes to play.

Colorado State improved to 11-5, 2-3 in the Mountain West. The Rams closed the game on a 16-4 run.

UNLV next returns home to host Boise State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.