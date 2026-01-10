UNLV loses lead late, falls to Colorado State and falls below .500
The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered its second straight loss Friday night to Colorado State to fall to 2-2 in Mountain West play and 7-8 overall.
The UNLV men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game, losing to Colorado State 70-62 Friday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Isaac Williams scored 14 points off the bench to lead UNLV (7-8, 2-2 Mountain West). The Rebels led 58-57 with under four minutes to play.
Colorado State improved to 11-5, 2-3 in the Mountain West. The Rams closed the game on a 16-4 run.
UNLV next returns home to host Boise State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
