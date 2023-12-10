UNLV loses to Loyola Marymount in 1st game since shooting
The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Loyola Marymount in the Jack Jones Classic on Saturday in the Rebels’ return to action after a prolonged layoff.
UNLV lost to Loyola Marymount 78-75 Saturday in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
It was the Rebels’ first game since the campus shooting Wednesday that left three faculty members dead.
Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (3-4), but missed the game-winning floater with two seconds remaining.
The Lions improved to 6-4.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
