UNLV Basketball

UNLV loses to Loyola Marymount in 1st game since shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2023 - 9:18 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) and forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) deny a shot by the Loyola ...
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) and forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) deny a shot by the Loyola Marymount Lions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV lost to Loyola Marymount 78-75 Saturday in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

It was the Rebels’ first game since the campus shooting Wednesday that left three faculty members dead.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (3-4), but missed the game-winning floater with two seconds remaining.

The Lions improved to 6-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

