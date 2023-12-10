UNLV loses to Loyola Marymount in 1st game since shooting

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Loyola Marymount in the Jack Jones Classic on Saturday in the Rebels’ return to action after a prolonged layoff.

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) and forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) deny a shot by the Loyola Marymount Lions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV lost to Loyola Marymount 78-75 Saturday in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

It was the Rebels’ first game since the campus shooting Wednesday that left three faculty members dead.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (3-4), but missed the game-winning floater with two seconds remaining.

The Lions improved to 6-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

