UNLV loses to Loyola Marymount in season opener, 61-50

UNLV shot 41.2 percent and committed 24 turnovers in a 61-50 loss to Loyola Marymount on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) brings the ball up court against Loyola Marymount during the first half of a season-opening basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The first six games were supposed to be the easy part of the schedule, but if what happened in Saturday’s opener is any indication, UNLV could have a long, rocky season awaiting.

The Rebels found themselves in a real fight with Loyola Marymount, and the Lions took advantage of a sloppy UNLV team to win 61-50 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV returns to the Mack on Tuesday to play UC Riverside, and sometime between now and then will need to find some offense and a way to play without turning over the ball every other possession.

The Rebels had too little of the former and too much of the latter against Loyola Marymount (2-0). UNLV shot 41.2 percent and committed 24 turnovers.

If UNLV struggles against a team that went 11-20 last season, what are the Rebels going to do later in the season against the likes of Cincinnati and Illinois or Mountain West foes UNR and San Diego State? Or even later this month when were assumed victories over teams such as Oakland and Valparaiso come to town.

UNLV’s performance was so disappointing to the roughly 6,000 fans that many began to leave when there were more than four minutes left.

The Rebels looked like they were in good shape early in the second half when they took a 27-18 lead, but the Lions came back with an eight-point run to signal they weren’t going anywhere. Loyola Marymount took full control with a 13-point run to go in front 47-36 with 7:06 remaining.

