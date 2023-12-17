UNLV loses to Saint Mary’s on last-second layup in double overtime
UNLV and Saint Mary’s struggled to make shots in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Gaels prevailed in double overtime.
UNLV lost 69-67 in double overtime to Saint Mary’s on Saturday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix after a last-second layup by Gaels center Mitchell Saxen.
Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Rebels (4-5).
The Gaels improve to 6-5.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
