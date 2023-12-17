56°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV loses to Saint Mary’s on last-second layup in double overtime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2023 - 6:39 pm
 
UNLV Rebels players gather in a huddle against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV lost 69-67 in double overtime to Saint Mary’s on Saturday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix after a last-second layup by Gaels center Mitchell Saxen.

Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Rebels (4-5).

The Gaels improve to 6-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

