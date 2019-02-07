UNLV makes key late plays to beat Boise State 83-72

Noah Robotham and Kris Clyburn made the key late plays as UNLV pulled away to beat Boise State 83-72 on Wednesday. It ended a five-game losing streak at Taco Bell Arena.

Boise State forward Zach Haney attempts a dunk but is fouled by UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe with UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong also on the play during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

UNLV guard Kris Clyburn drives and scores while defended by Boise State's Malek Harwell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Boise State forward Zach Haney blocks a shot by UNLV guard Kris Clyburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Boise State forward Zach Haney hits an awkward jumper after being fouled by UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State scored the first eight points, and UNLV coach Marvin Menzies knew he couldn’t wait for the 16-minute mark to get a timeout.

What looked like another potential rout in the making quickly shifted as the Rebels got hot from outside and fought back.

And fought back they did, making the key plays late to defeat Boise State 83-72 on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.

Kris Clyburn’s 3-pointer with 4:57 left gave the Rebels the lead for good at 71-68. Noah Robotham delivered a dagger 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining for a 76-70 advantage. Then Robotham found Clyburn inside for a dunk with 54 seconds left for a 78-70 lead.

Robotham scored 21 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers. Clyburn added 17 points, Amauri Hardy 15 and Nick Blair 14.

This was a pivotal game for both teams as the race begins to heat up to get in the top five of the Mountain West standings and avoid the first-day games in next month’s conference tournament.

UNLV (12-10, 6-4 MW) moved into fourth place, with the Broncos (10-13, 5-5) now in sixth. San Diego State (13-9, 5-4), which lost 83-70 at New Mexico on Tuesday, is in fifth.

The Rebels next play Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV had lost its three previous games each by 17 points, and Taco Bell has been a difficult place for the Rebels. They came here having lost their past five games in this building.

And then came this game’s start with Boise State taking that 8-0 lead before Menzies called timeout after just 3:22 elapsed. But the Rebels rallied and eventually took a 46-45 lead early in the second half when Robotham made a terrific pass to Mbacke Diong for a layup.

The Rebels took as much as an eight-point before Boise State scored seven in a row to get to 65-64 and prompt a UNLV timeout with 7:36 remaining.

That set the stage for a tense final stretch in which UNLV broke open a tight game.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewj ournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_ Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.