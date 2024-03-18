UNLV men receive NIT bid; matchup, date, time announced
The UNLV men’s basketball team’s season will continue after the Rebels received a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.
The UNLV men’s basketball team received a bid Sunday to the National Invitation Tournament.
The Rebels (19-12) are unseeded and will play at No. 2 seed Princeton (24-4), the regular-season champion of the Ivy League, in the first round at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Princeton, New Jersey.
The game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.
If the Rebels advance, they will play the winner of No. 3 seed Providence and Boston College.
UNLV finished fourth in the Mountain West, which received six bids to the NCAA Tournament.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
