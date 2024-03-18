UNLV men receive NIT bid; matchup, date, time announced

The UNLV men’s basketball team’s season will continue after the Rebels received a bid to the National Invitation Tournament.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger counsels his players on a timeout against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half of their Mountain West men's basketball conference tournament quarterfinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team received a bid Sunday to the National Invitation Tournament.

The Rebels (19-12) are unseeded and will play at No. 2 seed Princeton (24-4), the regular-season champion of the Ivy League, in the first round at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Princeton, New Jersey.

The game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.

If the Rebels advance, they will play the winner of No. 3 seed Providence and Boston College.

UNLV finished fourth in the Mountain West, which received six bids to the NCAA Tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

